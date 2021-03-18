Supermassive black hole moving at 110,000 mph throughout galaxy

According to Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, a giant black hole is moving throughout the galaxy.

In Pics | How NASA's shoebox-sized gizmo SuperCam collects Mars samples

The Harvard scientists said it is "the clearest case to date of a supermassive black hole in motion."

Dominic Pesce, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics who led the study said: “We don’t expect the majority of supermassive black holes to be moving; they’re usually content to just sit around."

The Harvard study surveyed ten distant galaxies and the supermassive black holes while specifically studying black holes "that contained water within their accretion disks".

According to the study, the supermassive black hole is moving at a speed of about 110,000 miles per hour inside the galaxy J0437+2456.

However, according to researchers the cause of the massive movement is still unknown, although researchers have pointed towards the possibility of "two supermassive black holes merging" as a result the newborn black hole recoils, another reason could be "the black hole may be part of a binary system."

The results have been published in the Astrophysical Journal identifying the "clearest case to date" of a supermassive black hole in motion.