'Cosmic web' reveals maze of dwarf galaxies

Until now, astronomers had only caught partial and indirect glimpses of the cosmic web via quasars, whose powerful radiation, like car headlights, reveals gas clouds along the line of sight.

Cosmos

Peering into the early Universe some 12 billion years ago, scientists in France have for the first time seen the incandescent filaments of hydrogen gas known as the "cosmic web," they said Thursday.

Cosmological models have long predicted its existence, but until now the cosmic web had never been directly observed and captured in images.

(Photograph:AFP)