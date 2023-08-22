Study reveals alarming findings, few days of scorching heat to push billions in throes of food insecurity

Amidst the backdrop of soaring global temperatures, a recent study has shed light on a concerning reality that just a few days of scorching heat can have dire food insecurity consequences for billions of individuals around the world, media reports said.

The study, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, encompassing analysis from 150 countries, particularly those in tropical and subtropical regions, exposed the vulnerability of populations in the face of heatwaves. As per this analysis, a week of high heat will lead to hunger impacting millions of men, women, and, children.

The study highlighted how even a week of extreme temperatures in places like India can push an additional eight million people into the throes of severe food insecurity.

The study

Traditionally, assessments of heat's impact on food availability have focused on long-term decreases in crop yields, stretching over months or years.

However, this study illuminated a different facet of the issue. It revealed that the ramifications of extreme heat can be felt almost immediately, especially when linked to income.

Lead author of the study from Oxford University, Carolin Kroeger, explained, "If it gets hot today, there might be food insecurity within just a few days because people can’t work, which means they can’t earn income and afford to buy food."

Income tied to productivity

The effects of heat-induced food insecurity are most pronounced in professions where earnings are closely tied to productivity. For instance, agricultural work and piece-rate jobs.

The study cited example where female brick carriers are paid based on the number of bricks they transport each day.

When high temperatures force them to carry fewer bricks, their income can plummet by as much as 50 percent.

Nutritional decline

While income loss due to extreme heat is a critical issue, the study also shed light on other challenges exacerbated by rising temperatures.

In addition to supply chain disruptions and price spikes, researchers have found that essential nutrients in staple crops and legumes are also compromised by higher temperatures, adding to the complexity of the food security crisis.