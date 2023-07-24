Study links Omega-3 fatty acids to lung wellness

A recent study underscored the critical role of incorporating omega-3 into our daily diets, considering the alarming reality that many individuals in the United States fail to meet the current recommended intake guidelines for these invaluable nutrients.

A new multi-faceted study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish and fish oil supplements, could play a vital role in maintaining lung health. The study, funded largely by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), provides strong evidence of this association and highlights the importance of including omega-3 fatty acids in the diet.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Lung disease prevention

There is growing interest in exploring whether nutritional interventions can contribute to preventing lung diseases. Previous research has indicated that omega-3 fatty acids might be beneficial in this regard due to their well-known anti-inflammatory properties.

To delve deeper into the potential link between omega-3 fatty acids and lung health, researchers conducted a two-part study.

First part of the study

In the first part, they carried out a longitudinal, observational study involving 15,063 healthy American adults from the NHLBI Pooled Cohorts Study. This large collection of NIH-funded studies helps researchers understand personalised risk factors for chronic lung disease.

The participants in this study were generally healthy when it commenced, with most showing no signs of chronic lung disease.

The group consisted of racially diverse adults, with an average age of 56 years, and 55 per cent were female. The researchers followed the participants for an average of seven years, and in some cases, up to 20 years.

The results of the longitudinal study revealed that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the participants' blood were linked to a reduced rate of lung function decline over time.

Notably, the strongest associations were observed for docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a specific omega-3 fatty acid found abundantly in fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines. DHA is also available as a dietary supplement.

Second part of the study

In the second part of the study, the researchers analysed genetic data from a large study involving over 500,000 European patients from the UK Biobank. By studying specific genetic markers in the blood as proxies for dietary omega-3 fatty acid levels, they sought to understand how these markers correlated with lung health.

The results reaffirmed the positive association, showing that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA, were linked to better lung function.

Omega-3 is already known for its various health benefits, especially for the cardiovascular system. They can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, these fatty acids play a crucial role in maintaining healthy brain function and supporting cognitive development.