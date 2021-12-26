SpaceX sends detergent to space to help astronauts wash clothes

In a Christmas package, SpaceX seems to have sent laundry detergent along with presents and turkey to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday.

Manufactured by Proctor and Gamble, the detergent seems to be a part of an experiment to see that can clothes be washed in space effectively.

In June, the experiment was announced in a press release.

Currently, astronauts wear clothes several times before they are replaced completely with new ones, which are sent from Earth.

"Without a proper laundry solution, 160 pounds of clothing per crew member per year are launched to ISS. Human roundtrip missions to Mars could be two to three years in length," the press release said.

Mark Sivik, senior director and research fellow, Proctor and Gamble, told Space.com, "Once you start having extended trips out in space, laundry is a must-have. What we've developed here is fully degradable and designed to work within the space station's closed-loop system."

If the experiment gets successful, the detergent will help astronauts wash clothes in space. It would be helpful in long trips, such as to Mars, in the future.

