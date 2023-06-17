Should wearing perfumes be banned in restaurants? Experts weigh in

London's Sushi Kanesaka restaurant has made a unique request to its guests — to avoid wearing perfume during their dining experience. The restaurant believes that heavy fragrances can interfere with the sensory enjoyment of the food and the ambient scent of vinegar.

This raises the question of whether more restaurants should adopt a similar approach. Does wearing perfume on a dinner date, while enhancing personal scent, have the potential to negatively impact the taste of food and drink? Importance of smell According to Professor Barry Smith, an expert in philosophy and taste perception, smell plays a vital role in the overall tasting experience. While the tongue primarily detects basic flavors like sweet, sour, and salty, the nose contributes to the perception of other flavors, reported Guardian.

However, Smith points out that environmental odors may not necessarily interfere with the flavors experienced in the mouth, as breathing in and out simultaneously is not possible. Impact of ambient scents Research and real-life experiences support the notion that ambient smells can significantly influence the dining experience.

Professor Charles Spence, a psychologist, explains that ambient scents can affect both the taste of the food and the mood of diners.

However, inappropriate smells in a particular context can create unpleasant sensory dissonance. For example, encountering the smell of rotting seaweed while enjoying a meal could be off-putting.

“Why not go for a gourmet perfume – black pepper or strawberry? That might be less of a clash than a very synthetic or soapy, non-gourmand scent," he said. Using scents Chefs have been actively exploring the use of ambient scents to enhance the dining experience. Introducing specific scents can help create a particular atmosphere or trigger nostalgia.

Nevertheless, careful consideration should be given to ensure that the scents complement the culinary setting and do not clash with the intended sensory experience. Perfume During a particular experiment, participants were requested to wear face masks that were sprayed with either Lynx or Impulse body sprays for a brief period before engaging in a smell test. The results showed that after wearing these scented masks, the participants exhibited reduced ability to detect other fragrances.

Therefore, strong perfumes may overpower delicate scents, such as the freshness of sushi fish, while milder fragrances could be more suitable, especially in restaurants serving bold flavors. Balancing considerations Implementing a no-perfume policy in restaurants comes with potential costs. Wearing perfume can enhance personal attractiveness and boost confidence.