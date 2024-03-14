Scientists warn of 'great swarm' of underwater earthquakes with at least 200 hitting in an hour

A 'great swarm' of earthquakes was detected by the scientists off the coast of Washington, as they predicted that as many as 200 may hit in one hour on a single day.

The University of Washington's geologists said that the earthquakes can lead to the eruption of the Juan de Ruca Ridge in a few weeks or years, however, the effects on Earth will most probably be mild and not have much impact.

The underwater volcano is located more than 16,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean and nearly 150 miles off the coast of Washington.

Since more than a thousand tiny quakes have been detected in a day, this is the highest number of activity detected at the site since 2005 and the scientists claimed that the volcano can soon erupt.

The team claimed that the data which will be collected when the eruption of the volcano takes place reveals how the crust of the Earth is formed over time by cooled magma.

The real-time monitoring network of the group on March 6 detected the earthquakes and registered a 4.1 magnitude.

Scientists hint at 'impending magmatic rupture' possibility

As per Ocean Networks Canada (ONC), frequent quakes will occur on multiple days after the 'great swarm' of earthquakes.

The Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) collected the data for researchers to study. The research group said that the increase in quakes indicated a possible 'impending magmatic rupture'.

A magmatic rupture takes place when Earth's crust splits open and molten rock comes out.

Watch: Kolkata Metro: PM Modi inaugurates India's first underwater tunnel A marine seismology PhD candidate at the University of Washington Zoe Krauss said that this is a natural phenomenon which can form a new ocean floor.

In the case of an eruption of Juan de Fuca Ridge, the rupture will take place because of the pulling apart of two plates from one another and will open a

giant crack from which magma will flow out at about 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a statement released by ONC, ONC President and CEO Kate Moran said, "No one should be alarmed about this great swarm of earthquakes. They are far offshore and cause no danger. Rather, the data are exciting to the science community and certainly not menacing."