Scientists found unexpected biomolecule on Mars, that could have started life on the planet

Mars, one of the most intriguing planets of our solar system has stunned scientists once again. A recent study conducted by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan found traces of atmospheric formaldehyde on the red planet.

This unexpected discovery on the planet Mars could have led to the formation of biomolecules, crucial for supporting life on the planet, the study deduced. The findings of the research were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Formaldehyde found on Mars, another sign of life on the planet

Mars is a pretty arid and barren planet right now, but it was once home to the very origin of life. In fact, scientists believe that Mars was home to liquid water for at least 200 million years.

Signs of water are the most important indicator of the potential for life in the universe, and now new research suggests that the molecules that are required for life to begin, formaldehyde, could have formed when Mars was home to water. This adds another layer to the theory of the existence of life on the red planet.

Formaldehyde is an essential ingredient in creating life's basic building blocks, such as proteins and RNA.

It seems that approximately 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago, Mars may have harboured a hospitable environment with liquid water on its surface, potentially facilitating conditions for life to emerge. This was likely sustained by the presence of specific gases that contributed to a warm atmosphere.

However, it is still a mystery whether this environment was suitable to produce formaldehyde.

What does the study show?

The study at Tohoku University aims to study the origins of organic material like formaldehyde on Mars and study the conditions that could have existed there billions of years ago.

To do that, the researchers used a computer model to simulate the conditions on Mars at the time. The team concluded that the organic material was likely formaldehyde, which would be found there as there was plenty of carbon dioxide, hydrogen and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere.

The team, led by lead author Shungo Koyama, said: “Our results show that a continuous supply of atmospheric [formaldehyde] can be used to form various organic compounds, including amino acids and sugars.”

The study also considered that “a continuous supply of bio-important sugars on early Mars, particularly during the Noachian and early Hesperian periods,” was plausible.

This study carries considerable implications for the ongoing quest to find life beyond Earth. By comprehending the conditions conducive to life on Mars, scientists can enhance their methods for identifying indications of past life.

The discovery of bioessential sugars and amino acids in ancient Martian environments could inform and direct future missions in their pursuit of evidence.