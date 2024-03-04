SpaceX, NASA launch Crew-8 astronaut mission to International Space Station

SpaceX has successfully launched the Crew-8 mission in collaboration with NASA on Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and SpaceX launched a crew of four to the International Space Station in the Dragon spacecraft, marking the third attempt after they cancelled it twice due to poor weather conditions. The launch marked SpaceX's eighth crew rotation mission in the ISS with NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA astronauts involved in the mission are Commander Mattew Dominick, Pilot Michael Barratt, and Mission Specialists Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenkin, a Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut. Barratt would be making his third visit to the ISS with this mission.

The four-member crew will return to Earth in the fall. They will spend spend six months at the ISS.

SpaceX used their "reusable, two-stage rocket" Falcon 9 to launch the Dragon spacecraft. After detaching from Dragon, the Falcon 9 will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A few days ahead of the launch, the administrators discovered a small air leak at the space station. ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano stated at a Crew-8 mission briefing, "It's not an impact to Crew-8, but I didn't want anybody to be surprised."

At 10:53 pm on Sunday, the mission lifted off after the engineers concluded that a small crack on the hatch seal wouldn't be an issue in launching the mission. The mission crew members cheered on the ground as the first-stage booster separated from Dragon and the spacecraft moved towards space.

The crew will perform over 200 science experiments at the ISS, often referred to as a "floating laboratory." These experiments are a part of the long-term mission to prepare humanity for long-term stays in space.

One such experiment is taking stem cells to space to study their effects on degenerative disease. Another involves observing the cellular impact of microgravity and ultraviolet radiation on plants.

Furthermore, the crew will test pressure cuffs on legs to check whether they help relieve health problems. Astronauts will also see whether microalgae can help remove carbon dioxide from the air, providing food and oxygen for them.

In the last year, SpaceX undertook almost a hundred launches. Their next launch is the Transporter-10 mission. SpaceX's official website says, "Transporter-10 is SpaceX's 10th dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. There will be 53 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, and a hosted payload."