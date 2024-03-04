'Devil Comet' may appear during total solar eclipse to show its stunning celestial display

Sky gazers may witness a spectacular celestial display of the "devil comet" during the total solar eclipse next month. The city-sized comet, officially known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is hurtling towards Earth and could make a vivid appearance, possibly visible to the naked eye if it erupts before totality – the phase when the Sun is entirely obscured.

About 'devil comet'

Measuring 10.5 miles (17 kilometers) in breadth, the devil comet follows a highly elliptical orbit around the sun every 71 years.

Identified as an ice volcano or cryovolcanic comet, it erupts periodically when solar radiation triggers a rupture in its icy shell, allowing cryomagma – a mix of gas and ice – to spew into space.

The comet's coma, the cloud of gas and dust enveloping its core, intensifies following these eruptions, lending the comet a noticeably brighter appearance for several days.

Last July marked the first eruption of the 'devil comet' in 69 years, and it has continued to erupt regularly since.

Initially, the comet displayed asymmetry in its extended coma, resembling horns. This made the 'devil comet' earn the moniker "demonic."

Also watch | WION Fineprint: Rare Green comet visible from Earth after 50,000 years × But interestingly, recent eruptions of the devil comet have not resulted in such distinct shows of asymmetry.

The greenish glow emitted by the comet is attributed to high concentrations of dicarbon in its coma and tail, recent images have shown.

When and how to view the 'devil comet'?

The 'devil comet' can be viewed on April 8, 2024.

As the comet approaches, skygazers across the world have been adviced to wear protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, during its partial phases.

Looking directly at the Sun during totality of the eclipse the without proper eye protection can result in irreversible eye damage.