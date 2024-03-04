Babies born during COVID-19 pandemic show 'fascinating' biological alterations, says study

Biological changes in babies born during the COVID-19 pandemic have astounded researchers.

According to the study published in Allergy, Covid babies have an altered gut microbiome. It means the system of good and bad bacteria in their gut that aids digestion and removes harmful bacteria is slightly distinct in children entering their toddler and early childhood years.

The study by the research team from the University of College Cork in Ireland analysed faecal samples of 351 Irish babies born in the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic between March and May 2020. They compared these samples to those from the babies born before the pandemic.

The research team found that these gut bacteria alterations meant that these Covid babies have a lower-than-expected rate of allergic conditions than babies born before the pandemic.

Only five per cent of the Covid babies developed a food allergy by the age of one, compared to the 22.8 per cent seen in the pre-Covid babies. According to the researchers, the mothers have passed healthy microbes to their babies while pregnant. These babies gained additional microbes from the environment after they were born.

The study also revealed that the Covid babies required fewer antibiotics to treat illness.

Liam O'Mahony, the joint senior author and professor of immunology at the University College Cork, called it a "fascinating outcome."

Professor Jonathan Hourihane, the consultant paediatrician at Children's Health Ireland Temple Street and joint senior author, said, "This study offers a new perspective on the impact of social isolation in early life on the gut microbiome. Notably, the lower allergy rates among newborns during the lockdown could highlight the impact of lifestyle and environmental factors, such as frequent antibiotic use, on the rise of allergic diseases."

Recently, parents were warned to look out for the latest symptoms of COVID-19 in babies. In the United States, scientists conducted research into the children who were diagnosed with the virus, reported Mail Online. They found that a "high proportion" of the children had increased levels of a biomarker linked with vascular trauma, a blood vessel injury.

The study, published in the journal Blood Advances, analysed how coronavirus can alter children's cardiovascular health.

The research team examined 50 paediatric patients hospitalised with the infection from April and July 2020. Dr David Teachey of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said, "Although most children with COVID-19 do not have severe disease, our study shows that there may be other effects of SARS-CoV-2 that are worthy of investigation."