Scientists found mysterious never-seen-before 'spooky golden egg' at the bottom of Pacific Ocean

A team of deep-sea explorers found a rather strange object at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Science enthusiasts are calling it a ‘spooky golden egg’.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, scientists found the so-called golden egg off the coast of Southern Alaska on August 30. The shiny object appeared to have a hole in one side where a creature may have hatched, suggested explorers from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last week.

The team of explorers found this shiny golden orb when they were exploring an extinct volcano during the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition, at about a depth of two miles.

Efforts to unravel the mystery of the ‘golden egg’ continue

In an attempt to unravel the mystery behind the ‘golden egg’, a team of oceanographers delicately extracted a sample, initially anticipating something eerie concealed within the golden shell. However, what emerged was nothing short of a strange texture resembling silk rather than the expected gelatinous substance.

Samples were then carefully collected in tubes and taken to a laboratory for analysis.

“I just hope when we poke it, something doesn’t decide to come out,” a marine scientist said. “It’s like the beginning of a horror movie. When our collective knowledge can’t identify it, it’s something weird. What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?”

The unearthing of the ‘spooky golden egg’ not only interests experts but has also generated curiosity in online communities, drawing comparisons to scenarios right out of an X-files episode.

Kerry Howell, a professor of deep-sea ecology at the University of Plymouth, told the Mail Online that the object is “weird”.

“In my 20 years exploring the deep sea I have not seen anything like that,” she said. “It’s always exciting to see new things and I will wait eagerly for the analysis of the sample to understand what it actually is.”

“There are many many undiscovered species in the deep sea so this could be related to a new species quite easily.”

As the scientific community tries to find answers to this astonishing discovery, various hypotheses have been put forth. Some have considered the possibility that it might be an ancient eggshell or the remnants of a deceased sea sponge. Yet, the true identity and origin of this mysterious object continue to amaze experts and the online community alike.

