India's Sun mission Aditya-L1 captures images of Earth and Moon

India's Sun mission Aditya-L1, which is destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, took a selfie and clicked images of the Earth and Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday (September 7). "Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On September 2, India achieved yet another space feat as ISRO launched its Aditya-L1 mission successfully to study the Sun. "India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point," ISRO announced an hour after the mission lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Aditya-L1 is destined to travel 1.5 million kilometres over four months, far short of the sun, which is 150 million km from Earth. It is meant to stop its journey in a kind of parking lot in space, called a Lagrange Point, where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, thereby reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

The project director of the Aditya-L1 mission, Nigar Shaji said the mission would be "an asset to the heliophysics of the country and even to the global scientific fraternity."

The mission will carry out seven science experiments and will collect data for the next five years. It has been designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and record solar winds. The satellite and its payloads will revolve around the Sun and will observe the Sun continuously without any eclipses.

