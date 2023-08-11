Scientists discover new way to convert plastic into soap; here's how

Researchers have discovered a method for converting used plastic by transforming it into soap. The importance of finding ways to repurpose plastic stems from its initial acclaim as a groundbreaking material, celebrated for its adaptability and transformative evolution over time.

Collectively, the world produces approximately 200 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, yet a staggering 80 per cent of this waste finds its way to landfills, with a little fraction – less than 10 per cent – being recycled.

But how is the conversion into soap achieved? Since plastics are chemically similar to fatty acids, a key component in soap production. Nevertheless, the size was a problem molecularly, as the plastics are very large about 3,000 atoms long, whereas fatty acids are much smaller.

'The Christmas Magic'

The solution came to Guoliang Liu, an assistant professor of chemistry at Virginia Tech. This concept, published in the journal Science, revolves around the conversion of polyethene into fatty acids and, subsequently, into soap. He said that the solution came unusually. "It was Christmas. I was watching the fireplace."

Liu elaborated on this, explaining that burning plastic would work the same way. "Firewood is mostly made of polymers such as cellulose. The combustion of firewood breaks these polymers into short chains, and then into small gaseous molecules before full oxidation to carbon dioxide. If we similarly break down the synthetic polyethylene molecules but stop the process before they break all the way down to small gaseous molecules, then we should obtain short-chain, polyethylene-like molecules."

The team built an oven-like reactor to be used to burn plastic. The temperature at the bottom was kept hot to break up the polymer chains, while the top was cool enough to stop them from breaking down too far. They then collected the residue and found that the product they had created is a type of wax, a short-chain polyethene, and then converted the wax into soap.

However it is to be noted, this method works on polyethene and polypropylene.

(With inputs from agencies)



