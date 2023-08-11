Deadly 'booby traps' among reasons why archaeologists are scared to open tomb of Chinese emperor

The first emperor of a unified China, Qin Shi Huang was the founder of the Qin dynasty. He ruled China from 221 to 210BC as the first "emperor" of the Qin dynasty. History books have mentioned that he didn't maintain the title of "king" borne by the previous Shang and Zhou rulers, he used the title of "emperor".

He died in 210 BC, but now archaeologists are terrified to open his tomb, even after being buried over 2,200 years ago.

The tomb of Qin Shu Huang is guarded by a terracotta army of soldiers and horses. It was discovered by farmers in 1974 in the Shaanxi province of China.

The tomb remained a mystery. But archaeologists have explored the area, but they have never opened the tomb itself. It appears they have a good reason.

A report by IFL Science published on July 29, mentioned that the archaeologists believe the tomb will cause damage. There are also rumours that it contains deadly booby traps that could kill whoever would want to enter.

The report mentioned that over 100 years after Qin Shu Huang's death, writings by Chinese historian Sima Qian claimed "Palaces and scenic towers for a hundred officials were constructed and the tomb was filled with rare artefacts and wonderful treasure".

"Craftsmen were ordered to make crossbows and arrows primed to shoot at anyone who enters the tomb. Mercury was used to simulate the hundred rivers, the Yangtze and Yellow River, and the great sea, and set to flow mechanically," He continued.

Forget the alleged crossbows, because even if it fails after such a long time, some reports say that there are still fears of liquid mercury seeping through the cracks.

A paper published in 2020 suggests that "highly volatile mercury may be escaping through cracks, which developed in the structure over time, and our investigation supports ancient chronicle records on the tomb, which is believed never to have been opened/looted".

Some scientists have reportedly floated with the idea of using non-invasive techniques to open the tomb, but what will happen, only the future can tell.

