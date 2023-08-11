Scientists at LHC's rival believe there is an unknown force in nature

Scientist at a US particle accelerator facility called Fermilab near Chicago are saying that they may be getting some promising steps towards finding a new force of nature. BBC reported that the scientists have found that muons, a type of sub-atomic particles, are not behaving in accordance with our current understanding of sub-atomic physics. They hence believe that an unknown force may be affecting the muons.

The discovery may revolutionise Physics. But more data is needed to confirm the findings.

All objects and particles in the Universe interact with each other using four fundamental forces. These are: gravity, electromagnetism, the stong force and the weak force. All forces in nature can be fitted under these four categories.

But the findings at the Fermilab has made scientists think that a fifth force exists in the Universe. The research team reportedly built on results announced in the year 2021.

Since 2021m the research team has gathered more data.

"We're really probing new territory. We're determining the (measurements) at a better precision than it has ever been seen before," said Dr Brendan Casey, a scientist at Fermilab, as quoted by the BBC.

The report says that the researchers accelerated the muons around a ring that was 15 metres in diametre. The sub-atomic particle were circulated about 1000 times at nearly the speed of light.

The scientists have reportedly found that the muons did not behave in accordance with the current theory, called the Standard Model. And this, think the scientists, is happening due to the yet unknown fifth force of nature.

However, conclusive proof is required to say this undisputedly.

The researchers believe that they will get the required data in two years. They believe that the theoretical uncertainty would be narrower in this period.

But there is competition

A rival team at Europe's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is hoping to find the conclusive proof first.

BBC quoted Dr Mitesh Patel, who is among thousands of physicists at the LHC who are trying to find flaws in the Standard Model.

"Measuring behaviour that doesn't agree with the predictions of the Standard Model is the holy grail for particle physics. It would fire the starting-gun for a revolution in our understanding because the model has withstood all experimental tests for more than 50 years," he said.

The research, and the competition are vital as "the ultimate showdown" between theory and experiment is most likely to lead to discovery of new particles or forces.

