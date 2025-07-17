/Scientists discover an armoured ‘goblin prince’ lizard that crawled beneath dinosaurs!

A prehistoric lizard that roamed North America during the age of dinosaurs has been formally identified, more than fifteen years after its fossilised remains were first collected. Named Bolg amondol, this ancient reptile was an armoured, meat-eating member of the Monstersauria clade, the same lineage that today includes the Gila monster and beaded lizards. What makes the discovery remarkable is not only the creature itself, but the story behind how it came to light. The bones, excavated from the Kaiparowits Formation in southern Utah in 2005, sat unrecognised in a museum drawer until palaeontologist Hank Woolley re-examined them. The specimen had been labelled simply as 'lizard', but detailed study revealed distinctive features that set it apart as a new species.

A lizard fit for Middle-earth

The name Bolg amondol draws from J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings, with Bolg referring to the goblin prince in The Hobbit, and amondol meaning 'mound-headed' in Tolkien’s Elvish language. The reference is fitting: fossil evidence shows Bolg had a robust, bony skull with ridged armour plates, lending it a distinctive mound-like appearance.

Living around 76 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous, Bolg amondol was roughly the size of a modern raccoon, measuring three to four feet in length. Its sharp teeth and protective osteoderms suggest it was a faunivorous predator, feeding on small animals, insects and possibly even dinosaur eggs. This places Bolg among the ranks of mid-sized reptilian hunters that shared the landscape with larger dinosaurs such as tyrannosaurs and ceratopsians.

An unexpected transcontinental connection

One of the most intriguing aspects of Bolg amondol is its evolutionary relationship. Though discovered in North America, its closest known relative is a prehistoric monstersaur from the Gobi Desert in Asia. This points to an ancient biogeographic link, suggesting that these armoured lizards once traversed land bridges connecting continents.

The fossils’ discovery in the Kaiparowits Formation, a rich fossil site within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, helps fill gaps in our knowledge of Late Cretaceous ecosystems. While dinosaurs often dominate public imagination, finds like Bolg highlight the diversity of other reptiles that coexisted in these ancient environments.

Bolg amondol lived approximately 76 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous period. It shared its world with some of the most famous dinosaurs, quietly thriving in the shadow of giants.

Hiding in plain sight

Despite being collected nearly two decades ago, Bolg amondol’s identity remained hidden until museum collections were revisited. This underscores how much untapped scientific value can lie in existing fossil collections, waiting to be recognised through careful study.

The research, published in Royal Society Open Science, adds an important piece to the puzzle of Monstersauria evolution and expands our understanding of ancient reptilian life beyond the iconic dinosaurs. Bolg amondol stands as a reminder that even small fossils can tell stories as compelling as any mythical creature.