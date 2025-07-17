/Inside NASA’s next lunar visors: Why are they important and how they protect astronauts from deadly glare and dust?

The new AxEMU visor system is designed for the visually demanding lunar environment and brings together several advanced features. It incorporates a two-part deployable visor that slides and stows seamlessly, allowing astronauts to adjust protection as needed. A gold coating with high reflectivity shields the wearer from intense sunlight and harmful radiation. The visor’s tuned visible light transmittance is engineered to enhance visibility, even under the harsh glare of direct solar exposure or in deep shadow. To maintain optical clarity, the system reduces haze and includes scratch-resistant and multilayer coatings to protect against the abrasive lunar dust. Finally, a secondary helmet bubble adds an extra layer of defence, helping block ultraviolet radiation and preventing fine regolith particles from compromising the astronaut’s field of vision.

