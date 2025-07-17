/Why astronauts trust the ocean? The science behind Shubhanshu Shukla’s splashdown

Earlier this week, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three colleagues aboard Axiom-4 splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean after a 20-hour journey from the International Space Station. This method mirrors the recent return of Sunita Williams aboard Boeing’s Starliner just weeks ago, although 41 years earlier, India’s first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, had touched down on solid ground rather than at sea. Today, as ISRO readies its Gaganyaan crew module for sea recovery, splashdowns remain the preferred, practical method to bring astronauts home safely.