Saudi Arabia launches Earth and Space Science studies for secondary students post launch of Astronauts to ISS

In a significant development, the Saudi Ministry of Education has given the green light to incorporate earth and space sciences into the secondary school curriculum, starting from the academic year 1445 (2023-24), as reported by media outlets citing local sources.

This decision comes in the wake of the Kingdom's achievement in launching two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi embarked on their space journey under the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) program on 21 May in the Kingdom's first historic space mission.

According to the Saudi Gazette, third-grade secondary students will begin learning Earth and Space Sciences in the second and third semesters of the upcoming academic year. This initiative has been incorporated into the new academic plan recently issued by the Ministry. Fostering positive attitudes toward space science The inclusion of Earth and Space Sciences in the curriculum aims to cultivate positive attitudes toward space science among students. It will inspire students and will fill them with curiosity by capturing their imagination and inspiring them to explore the unknown. The study, as per media reports, will align with international academic standards and recent advancements in the field.

Earth and Space Sciences can also be proven vital for future careers in fields like space exploration, robotics, and aerospace. New opportunities for students The addition of these subjects will also provide students with more learning opportunities in applied science disciplines and introduce new subjects such as data science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and engineering.

Positive attitudes toward earth and space science can inspire students to pursue careers in technology and engineering, contributing to advancements in a varied number of areas such as satellite communications, remote sensing, and propulsion systems.

The new course will introduce students to the fundamentals of earth and space sciences, exploring the interconnectedness between the Earth, atmosphere, space, water, and living organisms, a media report said.

