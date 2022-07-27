Polish institute classifies cats as 'alien invasive species', causes major controversy

The state-run Polish Academy of Sciences has drawn the ire of a number of people as they classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species”. The decision was taken by scientist Wojciech Solarz as he cited the damage cats cause to birds and other animals in their surroundings. According to Associated Press, Solarz explained that there is a major part of the scientific community which believes that cats have an adverse effect on biodiversity and its hunting patterns are causing significant harms to the environment. As a result, the decision was taken to include them in a national database of “alien species” run by the academy's Institute of Nature Conservation.

The decision to term house cats as “invasive alien species” has not gone down well with cat lovers as around the world as people started trolling online and the institute faced a lot of criticism.

Solarz was also criticised in TV debates where he appeared, but the scientist maintained his stance as he argued that “cats kill about 140 million birds in Poland each year”, according to the AP report.

The institute has also defended its stance as they mentioned the controversy on their official website and said that the conclusion was made keeping the European Union guidelines in mind.

According to the official statement, the institute explained that the common house cat was most probably domesticated around 10,000 years ago in the Middle East and as a result, it will not be wrong to consider them an “alien species” for Europe from “a strictly scientific point of view”.

