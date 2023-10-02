No pain, no gain a lie? New drug can make you lose weight without any exercise

Do you want to lose weight without working out? Science may have a solution for you. A new drug has shown amazing results on mice, imbuing them with the benefits of exercise without the need for any actual physical activity.

No pain, no gain is a lie proves drug

As per a University of Florida Press release about this groundbreaking research, the newly developed compound called SLU-PP-332 helped obese mice lose weight.

It apparently did this by speeding up their metabolism by convincing their bodies to go into marathon training mode. The compound also helps beef up their energy and endurance.

Thomas Burris, a University of Florida pharmacy professor who led the research, said: "This compound is basically telling skeletal muscle to make the same changes you see during endurance training."

The paper cites by the name Ozempic, Moujnaro, and Wegovy, which it calls game-changers in obesity treatment. It says these products spurred on "a surge of interest, research, and funding for drugs that could treat these metabolic diseases through different biological pathways."

Burris suggests SLU-PP-332 will "keep people healthier as they age."

The research findings have been published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

How does the drug do this?

The drug stimulates the EFF protein and activates the body's "energy-gobbling" tissues, such as the brain, the heart, and other muscles. EFF is typically released when an individual exercises.

In the press release, Burris explains, "When you treat mice with the drug...you can see that their whole body metabolism turns to using fatty acids, which is very similar to what people use when they are fasting or exercising."

As a result, "the animals start losing weight," he notes.

However, our (human) bodies and metabolism differ, and until human trials are held, there is no guarantee that this drug will even work on us.