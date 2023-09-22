At least 20 per cent adults in all US states are obese, shows new survey

Obesity is increasing in the United States, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As per the data released on Thursday (September 21st) obesity is becoming more common in a growing number of US states.

The survey by the CDC and state health departments revealed that of the 50 US states, 22 have at least 35 per cent of adults dealing with obesity. All states have obesity rates of at least 20 per cent.

Increasing obesity

Data from the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System shows that in 2021, only 19 states had at least 35 per cent of adults with obesity. New data from 2022 shows this number is up, and now 22 states have reported at least 35 per cent of adults with obesity.

The number was highest in Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia, where more than 40 per cent of the adults had obesity.

Region-wise, overall, the prevalence of obesity was highest in the Midwest and the South, with about 36 per cent. On the other hand, the Northeast and the West had about 30 per cent of obese adults.

Furthermore, the data also found "notable differences" in the prevalence of obesity by race and ethnicity.

Among black adults, obesity was reported by around 35 per cent of adults in 38 states. At least 35 per cent of Hispanic adults in 32 states were found to be obese.

The figure did not exceed 35 per cent among Asian adults in any state. While for white adults, the 35 per cent metric was reached in 14 states.

How did the report measure obesity?

The report considers adults with a body mass index of 30 and above as obese. The data, as per a CNN report, is based on self-reported measurements of height and weight.

In a statement, Dr Karen Hacker, the director of the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, said: "Our updated maps send a clear message that additional support for obesity prevention and treatment is an urgent priority."

Hacker, as quoted by CNN, also said, "However, we know the key strategies that work include addressing the underlying social determinants of health such as access to healthcare, healthy and affordable food, and safe places for physical activity."

(With inputs from agencies)

