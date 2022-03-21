NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps stunning images of Jupiter's moons Io and Europa

The US-based space agency NASA has shared new images of Jupiter's moons Io and Europa which are beamed back by Juno spacecraft.

The space agency informed that the stunning view of Jupiter's southern hemisphere was captured during Juno mission's 39th close flyby of the planet on January 12, 2022.

The intriguing images of moons Io (left) and Europa (right) can be seen clearly after zooming in on the right portion of the image. The image looks like two more worlds have been revealed in the same frame.

ALSO READ | Lucky for now? Fridge-sized asteroid gets spotted just two hours before hitting Earth, says NASA

As informed by NASA, the image was taken when Juno spacecraft was about 61,000 kilometres from Jupiter's cloud tops, at a latitude of about 52 degrees south.

NASA said that the breathtaking image has been created by citizen scientist Andrea Luck using raw data from the JunoCam instrument.

Io is the solar system's most volcanic body, while Europa's icy surface hides a global ocean of liquid water beneath. NASA said that Juno will have an opportunity to capture much more detailed observations of Europa, using several scientific instruments, in September 2022.

ALSO READ | ‘Unprecedented’ heatwaves recorded at Earth’s poles, scientists warn of climate calamity

Image credit: NASA

At this time, the spacecraft makes the closest fly-by of the enigmatic moon in decades. The mission will also make close approaches to Io in late 2023 and early 2024.

The mission is currently expected to end in September 2025. The Juno mission will also make close approaches to Io in late 2023 and early 2024, according to the NASA statement.

Juno spacecraft, which entered Jupiter's orbit in 2016, made the last closest flyby to Jupiter's largest Moon Ganymede on June 7.

The flyby was the closest-known since NASA's Galileo spacecraft made its penultimate close approach back on May 20, 2000.

Besides Juno, the future missions to the Jovian system include NASA's Europa Clipper slated for a launch in October 2024 and expected to arrive in April 2030 and European Space Agency's JUpiter ICy moons Explorer [JUICE] mission.

JUICE is planned for launch in 2022 and arrival at Jupiter in 2029.