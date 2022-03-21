‘Unprecedented’ heatwaves recorded at Earth’s poles, scientists warn of climate calamity

Climate scientists are sounding alarm over heatwaves at both the Earth’s poles, saying that such “unprecedented” phenomena could trigger faster and abrupt climate breakdown than previously thought.

The warnings have been issued after some places in Antarctica recorded 40C above normal, while the north pole’s temperature stood at 30C higher than normal, reaching levels normally registered later in the year, The Guardian reported.

The rapid rise in temperatures at the poles is an indication that Earth’s climate systems have been disrupted due to human lifestyles, the UK-based newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the scientists have labelled the developments as “historic” and “dramatic.

Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Centre at Pennsylvania State University, told the newspaper: “The models have done a good job projecting the overall warming, but we’ve argued that extreme events are exceeding model projections. These events drive home the urgency of action.”

Mark Maslin, professor of earth system science at University College London, said he and his colleagues were already shocked by the amount and the level of severity of extreme weather events last year.

“Now we have record temperatures in the Arctic which, for me, show we have entered a new extreme phase of climate change much earlier than we had expected,” he added.

Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of unprecedented warming signals already occurring, resulting in some changes – such as polar melt – that could rapidly become irreversible

The latest unprecedented weather patterns follow a series of alarming heatwaves in 2021, most notably in the US Pacific north-west, where previous records were shattered by several degrees as temperatures climbed close to 50C.

(With inputs from agencies)