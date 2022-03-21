Lucky for now? Fridge-sized asteroid gets spotted just two hours before hitting Earth, says NASA   

Although late detection of asteroids can prove suicidal for Earth, it seems to have been lucky this time.

Well, we are not kidding. Recently, an asteroid, which was around the size of a refrigerator, struck Earth's atmosphere just hours after getting spotted, said NASA.

This has happened for the fifth time that an asteroid was able to get detected right before it hit the planet.

As it was too small, it wasn't dangerous, but we may not be lucky all the time.

Astronomer Krisztian Sarneczky spotted an asteroid at the Piszkéstető Observatory in Hungary on March 11.

The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center was informed by Sarneczky, which also confirmed it.

In a statement, NASA said that luckily for Earth, the asteroid, which was named 2022 EB5, was around 6½-feet-long, a size "too small to pose a hazard to Earth."

NASA's "Scout" system, which keeps an eye for any potential impacts by asteroids, calculated the orbit of the rock and confirmed that it would certainly hit the planet. It also notified the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and other asteroid impact systems.

It also determined that the rock would enter atmosphere of Earth around Jan Mayen, a Norwegian island, which is roughly 300 miles northeast of Iceland. At 5:23 pm EDT, the asteroid hit Earth as "Scout" predicted.

(With inputs from agencies)