NASA seeks designs for 'lunar freezer' to safeguard moon mission samples

NASA has reportedly requested for "lunar freezer" designs to ensure the secure storage of materials gathered from the moon during the upcoming Artemis missions, Space.com reported. The primary purpose of this freezer is to facilitate the safe transportation of scientific and geological samples collected during the Artemis programme. Additionally, NASA envisions the lunar freezer as a space for "human biological/physiological samples" acquired during these missions. This could allow for the study of the impact of lunar spaceflight on astronauts, the outlet reported quoting a request for information (RFI) posted to the federal contracting website SAM.gov.

Artemis 5 mission by 2027

NASA has set a target date of the end of 2027 for the completion of the lunar freezer, intending to launch it as part of the Artemis 5 mission. To facilitate its journey back to Earth from the lunar surface, the lunar freezer must be compatible with various vehicles, facilities, and spacecraft used by Artemis astronauts.

These include the lunar rover, moon habitats, the Human Landing System (HLS), the Orion crew module, and the Gateway lunar outpost, a planned space station orbiting the moon.

Robust design

The lunar freezer design must be capable of withstanding the physical forces encountered during launch and landing, including vibrations and shocks. There are also specifications in terms of size, weight, and temperature. The internal volume of the lunar freezer should be a minimum of 10x10x26 inches (25x25x66 centimeters), with the entire system weighing less than 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

It also must maintain a temperature of minus 121 Fahrenheit (minus 85 Celsius) for at least 30 days to preserve the stored samples.

Advanced features

NASA requires the lunar freezer to include an onboard display for monitoring and control by Artemis crews. It should also have both wireless and wired internet connectivity to transmit telemetry to Artemis vehicles and ground stations on Earth.

Furthermore, the freezer should be capable of recording data related to its temperature, overall health, and status of its door (When and for how long the freezer's door is opened).

