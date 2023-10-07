Tracking Rupee's journey since 1947

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
India's rupee has come a long way in its journey since 1947. Now, the currency aims to go global, with several countries already interested in trading in the Indian rupee. No journey of the Indian rupee can be complete without exploring its relationship with the u.S. Dollar - the world's reserve currency. Our report takes a deep dive into the rupee's fascinating roller coaster ride.

