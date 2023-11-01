NASA releases playlist of eerie recordings from the solar system
NASA has created a playlist of eerie space sounds from data sonification, which converts digital data from space telescopes into sound. The playlist includes the haunting sounds of Mars' winds, Jupiter's moons Europa and Ganymede, Earth resembling birds and whales, and Saturn sounding like a sci-fi movie.
The vast expanse of the universe, with its stars, galaxies, planets, comets, and asteroids, is often associated with silence. However, a fascinating aspect of the cosmos is that certain objects within our solar system emit sounds – sounds that are often beyond human hearing but can be captured and translated into audible frequencies using sophisticated space agency tools like NASA's.
This novel technique, known as data sonification, takes the digital data collected by space instruments and transforms it into sound, said NASA in its report.
NASA has compiled a captivating playlist of these space sonifications, providing a unique auditory experience that offers a fresh perspective on the universe.
NASA's playlist
From Mercury to Jupiter, NASA's playlist includes eerie sounds captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and other space instruments.
Among these celestial auditory offerings is the haunting resonance of a supermassive black hole, an awe-inspiring sound originating from a location 250 million light years away.
This process of converting light and data into sound is not merely for the sake of creating an auditory spectacle; it serves a crucial scientific purpose.
Data sonification enables scientists to uncover hidden details of the universe that may have otherwise eluded them. For instance, Mars, a planet lacking a robust magnetic field, produces the eerie sounds of its winds as dust devils dance across its dusty terrain.
Jupiter's moons Europa and Ganymede contribute to the cosmic symphony by emitting plasma sounds that resemble robotic blips and bleeps. These intriguing sounds offer valuable insights into the mysterious workings of these celestial bodies.
Even our home planet has a place in this cosmic orchestra, offering sounds reminiscent of birdsong or the haunting calls of whales. Saturn, with its majestic rings, contributes a soundscape that could easily be the score of a science fiction movie.
NASA explains the process of converting digital data into sound, where elements from the original image, such as brightness and position, are assigned specific pitches and volumes.
This transformation provides a new way to experience and conceptualise astronomical data.