NISAR: In a first, NASA and ISRO to collaboratively launch earth-observing satellite in 2024

For the first time in history, the space agencies of the United States and India have joined forces to develop the hardware for an Earth-observing mission.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, nearing completion, represents a significant collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Set to launch in 2024, NISAR will revolutionize Earth's surveillance by continuously scanning the planet's surface with radar, providing valuable insights into changes over time.

The NISAR satellite will conduct a comprehensive scan of Earth's land and ice surfaces every 12 days, completing two cycles during that time frame.

This remarkable capability is made possible by equipping the satellite with two distinct synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems. NASA is responsible for the L-band SAR, while ISRO handles the S-band SAR, utilizing radio waves of shorter wavelengths.

By employing different wavelengths, NISAR aims to deliver a thorough understanding of the planet's evolving landscapes.

Unprecedented insights into forests and wetlands

NISAR's primary focus will be Earth's forests and wetlands, of particular interest to climate scientists.

These ecosystems play a critical role as carbon sinks, sequestering carbon that would otherwise contribute to atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

However, human activities such as deforestation for agriculture and urban expansion encroach upon these vital ecosystems, diminishing their carbon storage potential.

It is estimated that land use changes, including these alterations, account for approximately 11 per cent of global carbon emissions.

The NISAR satellite is scheduled for launch in early 2024 from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India.

This collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO signifies a groundbreaking partnership aimed at advancing our understanding of Earth's changing landscapes and ecosystems.