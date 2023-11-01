Guide for skygazers: November night sky to bring meteor showers, stunning views of Jupiter and Moon

The month of November will gradually move from fall into the winter season, spreading perfect weather in the night for all the skygazers. The month is full of celestial surprises from meteor shower peaks to stunning views of Jupiter and the famed Beaver’s moon.

The good news is that for most of the astronomical sightings in November, no special equipment will be required to observe the starry night sky. Still, for a better view, a good pair of binoculars and a telescope will enhance your experience.

So grab a comfy blanket and set of binoculars and get ready to experience all the upcoming celestial events in the month of November this year.

November’s astronomical events are a delight for skygazers

Nov 2-3: Jupiter at Opposition

Jupiter will hit opposition or will appear in its biggest and brightest state at 12:00 am EDT on November 3 and will be visible on the eastern horizon for skygazers in the Northern Hemisphere.

Nov 5-6: Southern Taurids Meteor Shower - Peak Window

The first meteor shower of the month is predicted to peak around November 5-6. Both South Taurids will produce about five meteors per hour and the scene will be amazing.

Nov 9: Moon and Venus Conjunction

The brightest planet of our solar system, Venus will shine more brilliantly this month. It will put on a show on the eastern horizon at 2:55 am EST. The moon will also pass in front of Venus, blocking it from view for some time.

Nov 11-13: Northern Tarurids Meteor Shower - Peak Window

Due to the moon’s phases, the best chance for seeing the Northern Taurids this month is from November 11-13. Ideal viewing times will be around midnight because the moon will only be about 2 per cent full that night.

Nov 18: Leonids Meteor Shower - Peak Window

Leonids shower is predicted to peak on Nov 18. The best viewing time would be late on the night of Nov 17 until dawn on Nov 18. It is possible to see 10 to 15 Leonid meteors per hour under a moonless sky.

Nov 27: Full Beaver Moon

November’s full moon will reach peak illumination on November 27 at 4:16 am EST. The moon will also appear very full and close on the night of November 26.