NASA's Hubble Telescope clicks crisp image of a sparkling galaxy

The night sky is a sparkle to start with. The countless stars are just there for us to unravel their mystery. But just sometimes, when we are in the mood for some dreamy stargazing, weather plays a spoilsport.

It was to overcome this limitation exactly that Hubble Space Telescope was put in orbit. It eliminates the weather factor completely.

Hubble has been sending us mesmerising images for years. Another image has joined the long list. The space telescope has clicked a crisp photo of a sparkling galaxy. NASA has shared the image on Instagram and other social media feeds.

"A little glitter goes a long way…Millions of light-years, actually! In the middle of this picture is a sparkling galaxy, crisply captured by the @NASAHubble Space Telescope. You might notice, however, that there are quite a few stars that look much brighter than the stars contained within the galaxy. For example, there’s a shining star at the center—actually, it’s a part of our own galaxy, the Milky Way. The star looks more luminous because it’s much closer to us," says NASA in its post

As usual, the image is being liked by users. At the time of publishing of this story, nearly one million people had liked the photo.

