Star burns brighter even after supernova explosion

Supernovas are some of the biggest explosions in the Universe. These supergiant blasts represent death of a star. Very small percentage of stars in the Universe sign off in this spectacular way.

After a supernova, almost nothing of the 'star stuff' remains behind. Therefore it is logical that brightness of the star decreases after supernova.

But scientists are puzzled because of remnants of a star are burning even brighter after a supernova. This supernova has been designated SN 2012Z. The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal. These findings have also been reported in 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

The puzzling fate of the star has given researchers new insights into origins of explosions in the Universe.

The supernova that has seen the dead star shining brightly is called thermonuclear supernova.

Such type of supernovas are an important tool for measuring cosmic distances. Observations of these supernovas began in 1998. These observations since then have revealed that the Universe is expanding at an accelerating pace. This expansion has been attributed to Dark Energy. The true nature of the Dark Energy is still unknown. The discovery of Dark Energy, inspite of its unknown properties had bagged Nobel Prize of the year 2011.