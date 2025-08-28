/NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid racing at 39,205 mph to fly past Earth on this date..

Stargazers and scientists alike are turning their eyes to the skies this week as asteroid 2025 QY4 makes its approach towards Earth. The rock, measuring nearly 180 feet in diameter, has been classified as part of the Aten group of asteroids, which are known for crossing Earth’s orbital path. According to NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is travelling at a remarkable speed of 39,205 miles per hour. Although its trajectory brings it close in astronomical terms, experts emphasise there is no danger of impact.

Distance of approach

NASA has confirmed that 2025 QY4 will make its closest approach on August 29, 2025, on Friday, at approximately 11:26 AM IST. At its nearest, the asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 2.81 million miles, or about 4.51 million kilometres. While this might seem vast, it is considered relatively close when viewed against the scale of space. The agency designates any object larger than 85 metres that comes within 7.4 million kilometres of Earth as ‘potentially hazardous.’ Despite being above that size threshold, QY4’s flyby distance places it outside the hazardous category.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why scientists track such flybys

The monitoring of near-Earth asteroids remains a critical part of planetary defence. Even small shifts in an asteroid’s orbit, caused by gravitational influences or solar radiation, can alter their future trajectories. This is why agencies including NASA, ESA, JAXA and ISRO keep such objects under close observation. ISRO chief S. Somanath has also highlighted India’s plans to contribute to asteroid studies, with particular attention to larger rocks such as Apophis, expected to pass close to Earth in 2029. Tracking QY4 adds to the growing body of data on asteroid behaviour, composition, and movement, which can inform both research and future mitigation strategies.

A reminder from space

Although asteroid 2025 QY4 poses no threat, its passage serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the cosmos. These events underline the need for global collaboration in space science and planetary protection. The flyby of QY4 is not merely a moment of astronomical curiosity; it is a demonstration of how swiftly conditions in our skies can change, and why vigilance is necessary.