The F-22 Raptor was built to be the most advanced air superiority fighter in the world, with stealth, speed and unmatched manoeuvrability. Yet in 2011, the entire fleet was grounded for four months, not because of enemy action or technical failure in combat, but because of a bizarre and alarming mystery: pilots were reporting strange odours and fumes inside the cockpit. Some even experienced dizziness, confusion and tingling sensations during flight, raising fears that the aircraft’s own life-support system could be poisoning its crew.