Mystery revealed! Now, know where did dinosaur-killing asteroid strike on Earth  

Around millions of years ago, dinosaurs used to rule the world and roam freely.

At times, the extinction of dinosaurs is attributed to the impact of a huge asteroid. But does anybody know where it struck?

Well, maybe now as the experts have unraveled this mystery and have been able to pinpoint the exact location of the asteroid's impact on the ground.

The collision seems to have occurred about 66 million years ago. The catastrophic event had supposedly ended the realm of dinosaurs on the fateful day.

And, the answer is Chicxulub, Mexico, near the Yucatán Peninsula, as per media reports.

The dinosaur-killing asteroid seems to have had a diameter of 10.6 to 80.9 km.

The impact of the asteroid had created a crater of nearly 140-kilometres-wide. It would have also caused huge tidal waves with a height of several metres. It may have swept away all the living forms on the Earth at that time.

It would have also caused huge volcanic activity and earthquakes.

These apocalyptic conditions would have led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, a France 5 report said citing scientists.

