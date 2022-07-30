Mysterious 'alien' holes discovered on ocean floor leave scientists puzzled

The discovery of almost “perfectly aligned” holes at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean has left a lot of scientists puzzled. The crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer vessel found the holes during their investigation of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge around 2.6 kilometres beneath the ocean surface. According to the accounts, the holes appeared in regular intervals over a considerable amount of distance, but no experts was able to explain their source.

"These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery," the NOAA researchers wrote on Facebook. "While they look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by... something."

The investigation was part of the “Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition” which is targeted towards mapping the “coral reefs and sponge habitats” present in this part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Similar holes were found at the ocean floor in 2004 by two marine scientists from the United States National Marine Fisheries Service during a diving inspection conducted in the area.

There were some experts who said that the holes can be the work of some underwater organism, but no proof was found to prove its existence. Following the post on social media, a number of people also suggested that the holes can be made by gases escaping the floor of the ocean.

The NOAA team has not provided any concrete explanation, but has expressed desire to investigate them a bit further as part of the ongoing expedition.