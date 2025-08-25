/Musk’s SpaceX to attempt 10th Starship launch Monday after delay – Check details

After postponing the launch of its 10th flight test of Starship, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is eyeing another window to launch the world’s biggest rocket on Monday (Aug 25) evening. The space company is developing the 400-foot Starship rocket for a crewed mission to Mars. This comes after the launch was scrubbed just minutes before the rocket was set to take off from the company’s launch pad in South Texas on Sunday (Aug 24).

In a post on X, SpaceX wrote, “Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems.”

When will Starship’s 10th flight test launch take place?

The launch, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, will now take place on Monday at 6:30 pm CT, according to the official website of SpaceX. The launch attempt will mark a critical milestone in Musk’s Mars ambitions. The company is aiming to recover both the booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft in the test flight.

Earlier launches

Two test flights earlier this year ended up exploding following the launch. Three months earlier, Starship and its Super Heavy booster were both lost after lifting off from the company’s Starbase facility in Texas.

A week earlier, SpaceX unveiled the redesigned fins to guide the Super Heavy booster back to land. According to the company, the new components are 50 per cent larger and stronger than earlier versions.

Musk’s vision faces setback

Musk’s space company secured a multi-billion-dollar contract with NASA as part of the space agency’s Artemis program, which is aiming to send astronauts to the Moon. However, the failed tests of Starship and other factors have pushed the mission back from December 2025 to September 2026.

Meanwhile, Musk said earlier this year that Starship would launch to Mars as early as next year, with the aircraft carrying Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus.

Musk’s ultimate Mars dream involves building a fleet of several thousand Starships that will help establish a self-sufficient human colony on Mars by 2050.

