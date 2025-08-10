/What is NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission? Four Astronauts splash down in Pacific after 5-month ISS mission

Four crew members who travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) in March 2025 to take over from two astronauts who were left stranded by a beleaguered space capsule returned to Earth on Saturday. The NASA astronauts, including Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, along with Takuya Onishi of Japan and Kirill Peskov of Russia, landed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California at 11:33 a.m. ET aboard a SpaceX capsule.

This mission was NASA's first Pacific splashdown in 50 years and SpaceX's third with people on board. The last time NASA astronauts landed in the Pacific Ocean was in 1975 during the Apollo-Soyuz mission, which was the first joint spaceflight between the United States and the Soviet Union.

“Splashdown! Crew-10 is back on Earth from the International Space Station, marking the completion of another successful flight,” said NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy. “Our crew missions are the building blocks for long-duration, human exploration, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. NASA is leading the way by setting a bold vision for exploration where we have a thriving space industry supporting private space stations in low Earth orbit, as well as humans exploring the Moon and Mars.”

What is NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission?

SpaceX Crew-10 is NASA's 10th crew rotation mission under the Commercial Crew Program and its 11th flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight to the International Space Station. During the mission, four crew members were included and were launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 24, 2025.

The 5-month mission of Crew-10 conducted over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations ranging from material flammability tests and lunar navigation trials to monitoring the physiological effects of spaceflight.

Where did SpaceX splash down?