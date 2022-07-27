More than 30 new species discovered living at the bottom of the ocean

The bottom of the sea is home to a huge number of species, but new research shows that there may be many more kind of marine creatures who are yet to be discovered. A new study, conducted by Natural History Museum of the United Kingdom, says that scientists have found around 30 new species who reside at the bottom of the ocean. The findings were published in the journal Zookeys and it states that the scientists found 48 different species during the course of their research.

According to The Guardian, the species found by the scientists included animals from the same families as centipedes as well as jellyfish, segmented worms and a variety of different corals.

“This research is important not only due to the number of potentially new species discovered, but because these megafauna specimens have previously only been studied from seabed images. Without the specimens and the DNA data they hold, we cannot properly identify the animals and understand how many different species there are,” Dr Guadalupe Bribiesca-Contreras, lead author of the study and researcher at the Natural History Museum, told The Guardian.

The implications of this finding are quite far-reaching as it can limit the amount of sea mining being conducted at present. A number of companies are looking to extract minerals from the seabed but that can stop if authorities believe that the processes are detrimental for the new-found species.

The other fascinating part about the research was the use of a remote operated vehicle for the collection of data and it was also able to navigate the entire area without any major issues.

