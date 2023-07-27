More than 2,000 dead penguins washed ashore in Uruguay, cause remains unknown

Thousands of dead Magellanic penguins have washed up dead in Uruguay, leaving authorities alarmed and puzzled.

Science Alert reported more than 2,000 dead penguins that showed up on the beaches had “tremendously thin skins” and empty stomachs, leading to speculations that the penguins might have died of starvation.

Carmen Leizagoyen, who works at Uruguay's Environment Ministry, was quoted by AFP as saying, “Ninety percent are young specimens that arrive without fat reserves and with empty stomachs."

Mass death of penguins- An annual trend

For the past three decades, hundreds of such dead penguins have been showing up on the eastern beaches of South America each year.

Experts argue while it is not uncommon for some young penguins to die every year, the number of dead birds has astonishingly risen over the past few years.

For instance, in 2010, around 500 dead penguins washed up on the beaches of Brazil. They most likely died of starvation.

Two years later, more than 700 dead penguins showed up on Brazil’s coastlines.

In 2019, more than 350 penguins were reported dead in Argentina because of extreme weather and storms.

What is causing this phenomenon?

Experts believe this is happening due to the confluence of several deadly factors, including climate change, which may have resulted in the death of these penguins every year.

"Food shortages as a result of overexploitation of South Atlantic fishing and the impact of climate change on offshore currents could be the causes of this sad event," explains the animal welfare organization SOS Rescate de Fauna Marina on Facebook.

This year, there are suspicions among experts that a subtropical cyclone off the coast of Uruguay may have further weakened an already starving population of Magellanic penguins.

Additionally, other sea creatures such as sea birds, turtles, and sea lions have been discovered dead in the surrounding areas, providing support for this theory.

Penguins facing deadly threats since the 1990s

Since the 1990s, scientists have been aware of the struggles faced by Magellanic penguins in finding sufficient food. Unfortunately, little action has been taken in the intervening years to ensure the sustainability of their main food sources, such as anchovies, sardines, and other essential snacks in this region.