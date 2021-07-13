Miniature to monstrous: Goldfish abandoned in lakes grow bigger in size

Aquarium owners have been urged to not abandon their pet goldfish into the open waters in Minnesota.

“A few goldfish might seem to some like a harmless addition to the local water body – but they’re not,” the Minnesota department of natural resources advised.

The warning has come after officials observed small-sized goldfishes growing into a monstrously bigger size, which is very unusual and raises concern for the species.

That’s where I found this one a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/hAfCGuMHCn — Josh Holt (@jholt52579) July 9, 2021 ×

"Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!" the city tweeted on Friday. "They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants."

Scientists have revealed that goldfish can survive in low levels of oxygen even during the Minnesota winter and reproduce very easily. However, as the species is understudied, there are higher chances of it negatively affecting the water quality of lakes.

This announcement came after a group of goldfish was found in Lake Keller.

While authorities are worried about this growing trend, Twitter users decided to have their share of fun with this alert.