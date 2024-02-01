Massive clue found solving why 80 pc of autoimmune patients are women

An international team led by scientists at Stanford University has unveiled a potential explanation for the long-standing puzzle of why the majority, about 80 percent, of autoimmune disease patients are women.

The research, published in the journal Cell, identifies a key player: a molecule called Xist, only found in women, which seems to be a major contributor to autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The study revealed that Xist, responsible for silencing one of the X chromosomes in females (XX) to prevent protein from overproducing, also forms molecular complexes linked to autoimmune diseases. While much of the research was conducted in mice, human patients with autoimmune diseases demonstrated a chemical response triggered by Xist complexes.

"Clearly there’s got to be more, because one-tenth of lupus patients are men. So it’s not the only answer, but it’s a very interesting piece of the puzzle," Dr David Karp, Chief of Rheumatic Diseases, UT Southwestern Medical Center said.

Implications for diagnosis

Understanding the role of the Xist molecule opens the door to potential advancements in diagnostics and treatments. The discovery may lead to new tests for early detection of autoimmune diseases and, in the long term, innovative therapeutic approaches.

"The sky’s the limit here. Once you understand the fundamental mechanisms, you could think about developing therapies, early detection, and preventions," Dr. Jeffrey A. Sparks, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said.

While the revelation does not explain how men acquire autoimmune diseases or the gender imbalance in specific conditions like Type 1 diabetes, it marked a significant step toward unraveling the complexities of these illnesses.

Also Read | Using phone first thing in morning can give you headache for rest of the day: Experts

"This work takes it in a totally different direction, and says that the mechanism that is needed to turn off the second X chromosome might be responsible for generating autoimmunity." - Dr. David Karp, UT Southwestern Medical Center

While major treatment advances may be years away, the newfound understanding of Xist's role provides hope for progress in managing autoimmune diseases.

Watch | Gravitas | Starbucks' new brew infused with olive oil and backlash × "We’ve made progress like this study to better understand what it is that triggers it," Stephanie Buxhoeveden, PhD Candidate in Nursing, Managing Multiple Sclerosis said.