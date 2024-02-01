Using phone first thing in morning can give you headache for rest of the day: Experts

For you to have a bright, productive and efficient day, you first need to stop reaching out to one specific item as soon as you open your eyes: your phone. Doctors have advised that using a mobile phone the first thing after waking up can have serious detrimental effects on our body, including slowing down metabolism and exacerbation of headache.

According to Jane Bowring, a naturopathic doctor, using phones immediately after waking up ends up “overstimulating” the nervous system, which can wreak havoc on our health.

"You don't want to do this, this is going to raise your dopamine levels which is very overstimulating to your brain and your nervous system," she was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Using phone affects metabolism

The doctor also added that "electric and magnetic fields (EMFs) from your cell phone" can also affect your metabolism. The usage of a phone can cause "too much calcium to flood into your cells via VGCC (voltage-gated calcium channels) requiring more magnesium to counter that balance of that calcium flooding in," the doctor said.

Those EMFs can give you headaches and impact your energy levels and metabolism for the day. The blue light emitting from your phone can also mess up with your "circadian rhythms", which according to Bowring will tell "your brain that it's 12 noon".

Your phone can put you on edge for the day

Empowerment psychologist specialising in the neuroscience of mental health, Jay Rai, also advised against reaching out for your phone first thing. "When you first wake up in the morning your brain switches from delta waves, which occur in a deep sleep state, to theta waves, which occur during a sort of daydreamy state,” Rai was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"The brain then moves to produce alpha waves when you are awake but are relaxed and not processing much information. Now, by grabbing your phone first thing and immediately diving into the online world, you force your body to skip the important theta and alpha stages and go straight from the delta stage to being wide awake and alert (also known as the beta state)," he adds.