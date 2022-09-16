Mars rover finds organic matter in latest rock samples hinting at presence of past life

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has detected the highest concentrations yet of organic molecules, showing that the planet potentially had habitable environments 3.5 billion years ago. It is a potential sign of ancient microbes and scientists are eager to confirm it when the rock samples are eventually brought to Earth.

The discovery was made at the Jezero Crater, which likely once held a lake and a delta that emptied into it.

While organic matter has been found on the Red Planet before, the new discovery is seen as especially promising because it came from an area where sediment and salts were deposited into a lake, conditions where life could have arisen.

"It is very fair to say that these are going to be, these already are, the most valuable rock samples that have ever been collected," David Shuster, a Perseverance return sample scientist, told reporters during a briefing.

However, experts say that organic molecules, compounds made primarily of carbon that usually include hydrogen and oxygen, but also at times other elements, are not always created by biological processes.

This is why further analysis is needed to reach a conclusion. But the wait for that extends over ten years as Mars Sample Return mission, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to bring back the rocks, is set for 2033.

Nicknamed Percy, the rover landed on Mars' Jezero Crater in February 2021, tasked with caching samples that may contain signs of ancient life, as well as characterizing the planet's geology and past climate.

The rover is exploring a delta that formed 3.5 billion years ago. It has sedimentary rocks that were formed after particles of various sizes settled in the then watery environment.

Percy cored two samples from a rock called "Wildcat Ridge," which is about three feet (one meter) wide, and on July 20 abraded some of its surface so it could be analyzed with an instrument called SHERLOC that uses ultraviolet light.

The results showed a class of organic molecules called aromatics, which play a key role in biochemistry.

"This is a treasure hunt for potential signs of life on another planet," NASA astrobiologist Sunanda Sharma said.

"Organic matter is a clue and we're getting stronger and stronger clues...I personally find these results so moving because it feels like we're in the right place, with the right tools, at a very pivotal moment."

Perseverance's predecessor, Curiosity, had earlier detected the presence of methane on the planet, possibly indicating that life may have existed on the red planet.

While methane is a digestive byproduct of microbes here on Earth, it can also be generated by geothermal reactions where no biology is at play.

