Major study links common plastic chemicals to 10% of US premature births

A comprehensive study revealed that one in ten premature births in the United States is linked to pregnant women's exposure to phthalates, commonly found in plastic products. Phthalates, used to soften plastic, permeate thousands of consumer goods including containers, beauty products, and toys.

Phthalates, known as hormone disruptors, interfere with the endocrine system, posing risks of obesity, heart disease, cancers, and fertility issues. Lead author Leonardo Trasande of New York University's Langone Health told AFP about their capacity to induce early labour and birth due to hormonal influence.

Analysing phthalate levels in over 5,000 pregnant women's urine, researchers linked higher exposure to a 50 per cent increased risk of preterm birth before week 37. Extrapolating nationwide, approximately 56,600 preterm births in 2018 were potentially associated with phthalate exposure, accounting for 10 per cent of US premature births.

Healthcare costs and long-term consequences

Premature and underweight babies face heightened health risks, translating to significant medical and social costs ranging from $1.6 to $8.1 billion in the United States alone.

While the study focused on the US, Trasande warned of phthalates' pervasive presence, estimating their role in 5-10 per cent of premature births globally. Urging a balance between plastic's societal benefits and health risks, he advocated for a global treaty to curtail plastic production.

Trasande highlighted plastic as the primary source of phthalate exposure, stressing the need for collective action. He called for regulating phthalates as a group, considering the alarming potency of replacement compounds.

Trasande also warned against microwaving or dishwashing plastic containers, which can leach phthalates into food.