Frequently nose-picking leading cause of progressive dementia: Study

People who frequently pick their noses are highly likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, a new study has revealed. The study was conducted by reviewing dozens of published research papers. Researchers at Western Sydney University found that nose-picking introduces certain germs into the nasal cavity, which trigger the brain to produce beta-amyloid as a defence mechanism.

Scientists believe beta-amyloid is a leading cause of the progressive dementia that characterizes Alzheimer’s disease. “Neuroinflammation in [Alzheimer’s disease] might be partially caused by pathogens entering the brain through the olfactory system,” the researchers concluded.

"The olfactory system represents a plausible route for pathogen entry, given its direct anatomical connection to the brain and its involvement in the early stages of AD,” the report explained.

USA’s Alzheimer's problem

According to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 6.5 million individuals aged 65 and above in the United States have Alzheimer's disease, with over 70 per cent of these cases occurring in individuals aged 75 and older. This progressive brain disorder is the most prevalent form of dementia.

Globally, Alzheimer's disease is believed to account for up to 70 per cent of the 55 million people living with dementia. The USA's National Institute on Aging suggests that its onset may result from a combination of age-related brain changes, genetic predispositions, environmental factors, and lifestyle choices.

While various lifestyle factors may contribute to Alzheimer's disease, the authors of the report caution against nose-picking, even though removing dried mucus can aid in easier breathing.

“It is essential to note that the temporary relief obtained from nose picking is not a substitute for proper nasal hygiene, which involves regular cleaning and maintenance of the nasal passages through gentle methods such as saline nasal rinses or blowing the nose,” the report said.

“One of the lessons learned from COVID-19 is the value of hand hygiene through frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitisers, and we suggest these routine hygienic procedures be mandatory routine procedures for the incurable nose-picker,” the report added.