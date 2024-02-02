Strong link found between Alzheimer's disease and intake of processed food: Study

In a groundbreaking study, it has been revealed that there is a strong link between Alzheimer's disease and the intake of processed foods. The researchers at Bond University came to this conclusion after analysing the dietary habits of 438 Australians, out of which 108 showed signs of Alzheimer's.

The study has been published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. It used data from the Australian Imaging Biomarker and Lifestyle Study of Aging which since 2006 has been tracking a group of people and observing the development of Alzheimer's in some participants.

Dietary habits and Alzheimer's

The study found that those diagnosed with Alzheimer's consume meat pies, sausages, ham, pizza and hamburgers more often than their healthier counterparts. The examination of their dietary habits also revealed that they consumed fewer vegetables and fruits like oranges, strawberries, avocado, capsicum, cucumber, carrots, cabbage and spinach.

It was also found that those with Alzheimer's consumed less wine, both red and white, than the healthier group.

Takeaways

Dementia is a global problem, affecting more than 55 million people, with 60 per cent of them living in low and middle-income nations. The number is expected to almost double in the coming 20 years, reaching 82 million in 2030.

The disease currently has no treatment or cure and affects up to one in 10 Australians aged over 65.

Lead author of the study and PhD candidate Tahera Ahmed says the new revelation should encourage youngsters to increase the intake of fruits and vegetables, while decreasing reliance on processed foods.

"Alzheimer's development in the brain begins in middle age and its effects can be attributed to an uncontrolled lifestyle from a younger age," she was quoted as saying by Medical Xpress.

"Raising awareness among the youth about the benefits of consuming leafy greens, organic foods, or home-cooked meals is essential, as opposed to regularly indulging in junk or processed foods,” she said.

"Such dietary habits impact brain health and contribute to vascular issues and obesity, highlighting the interconnectedness of these health concerns," she added.