Macaque seen riding deer in Japanese forest. Know what's behind this behaviour

It may look photoshopped, but it's not. The rare and unique photo of a macaque riding a deer for fun in a forest is winning hearts.

The is titled "Forest Rodeo" and was taken on Japan's Yakushima Island.

Photographer Atsuyuki Ohshima captured the photo in which one monkey's fun side is quite evident. The macaque can be seen lounging on the deer's back as both of them are looking at the camera.

While posting the image on Instagram, Ohshima noted that the image was taken the photo just after the monkey catapulted itself onto a sika deer, using a tree as a springboard.

Well, this is not the first time, several incidents have been reported in the past when macaques were seen riding sika deer before.

In 2017, a study published a report on mating behaviour between a male Japanese macaque and a female sika deer on Yakushima Island, Japan.

Although Japanese macaques are known to ride deer, in one case, an individual showed clearly sexual behaviour towards several female deer. The study mentioned that some tried to escape whilst others accepted the mount.

The image taken by Ohshima was one of 16 commended photos in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The Natural History Museum in London creates and produces Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

