India jumps seven places in Digital Quality of Life Index survey, now at 52nd place

India has been ranked 52nd out of 121 countries in Digital Quality of Life Index survey. The survey has been carried out by cybersecurity firm Surfshark. The annual survey has ranked 121 countries on 5 factors: internet quality, internet affordability, e-infrastructure, e-government and e-security.

“In many nations, ‘digital quality of life’ has merged into the broader concept of overall ‘quality of life’. There’s no other way to look at it now that so many daily activities, including work, education, and leisure, are done online. That’s why it’s crucial to pinpoint the areas in which a nation’s digital quality of life thrives and where attention is needed, which is the precise purpose of the DQL Index”, says Surfshark spokesperson Gabriele Racaityte-Karasauske.

India was ranked 59th last year. This means that it has jumped seven places this time. Surfshark has said that this jump is due to improvement in internet quality in the country. In terms of internet quality, India ranks 16th among 121 countries.

In terms of e-infrastructure, India is placed at 91st position.

In terms of factors like internet affordability, e-governance and e-security, India was placed on 28th, 25th and 66th positions respectively.

The survey has placed Singapore and Saudi Arabia in top positions when average internet speed is considered. It stands at 300 Mbps and 310 Mbps respectively.

India may not have the fastest internet but the internet is highly stable. The report notes that mobile internet speeds in the country have improved by a staggering 297 per cent. This has been attributed to widespread 5G rollout. When it comes to fixed broadband speeds, a modest increase of 16 per cent has been seen.

The index also says that India is the country with better internet affordability. Indians reportedly have to work 1 hour 48 minutes every month in order to afford a fixed broadband line and 44 minutes 22 seconds to afford an access to mobile internet.

